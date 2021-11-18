I-5 rolling slowdowns planned for Thursday in Whatcom County

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect delays when traveling on I-5 in Whatcom County.

Starting Thursday at 6 p.m., there will be rolling slowdowns in both directions of I-5 between SR 11 Chuckanut Drive/Fairhaven Parkway (milepost 250) and Alger (milepost 240).

Earlier this week, slides took down 16 Puget Sound Energy poles and closed the highway.

Crews with PSE will be working to put them back up and officials said they hope to be finished by Friday at 6 a.m.

After this week’s storms, soil conditions may affect how long the work takes.

Transportation officials said the initial plan was to fully close I-5 in both directions but to keep traffic moving, they decided to do rolling slowdowns to complete work in 15-minute increments.

Anyone who is driving through the area during the time of work should give themselves extra time for travel.

