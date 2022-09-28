I-5 overpass in Lewis County already under repair is damaged by truck again

Northbound I-5 will be reduced in Lewis County while crews work to fix an overpass struck by a log truck—an overpass already under reconstruction from behind hit by another truck last year.

I-5 will be reduced to one lane northbound near the SR 506 overpass from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, then again from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Detours will also be in place.

Contractors will cut away the damaged part of the overpass and dispose of it.

The SR 506 overpass is under construction from a truck striking it in 2021 while driving on northbound I-5. That ongoing work will continue into October, with single-lane closures between 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the area.