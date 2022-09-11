I-5 on-ramp in Capitol Hill closed for repair work

Access to northbound I-5 from Capitol Hill will be limited this week, as the Seattle Department of Transportation will partially close the Melrose Ave on-ramp to make accessibility improvements.

According to SDOT, the Melrose Ave on-ramp will be closed from Sep. 11–17, Sunday through Saturday.

Crews will be ‘realigning’ the I-5 on-ramp, which is also accessible from Olive Way. A detour will reroute drivers south down Melrose and Pine, then up Boren and back up Olive to enter the on-ramp from the other direction. Officials say the detour will last five days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (SDOT)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This work is part of the Melrose Promenade project, which aims to reconfigure and better clarify the tangled intersection. This includes clearer crossings, better visibility for pedestrians, and better clarity for drivers.