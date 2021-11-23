I-5 lanes closed at Nulle Road while crews fix landslide damage

Lanes of I-5 are once again closed at Nulle Road, while crews continue to fix the damage from landslides earlier this month.

Crews are working to repair guardrails destroyed by landslides, which were caused by historic flooding in Whatcom County. The left lane of northbound I-5 will be closed while they work, reducing traffic to a single lane.

Photo: Washington State Patrol

Crews previously worked on the road between 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Monday, and WSDOT has not specified how long they will work Tuesday.

RELATED: State flood damage inspectors headed to Whatcom County

READ MORE: Disposal site opened for Whatcom County flood debris

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: