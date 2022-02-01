I-5 express lanes off and on-ramp in Seattle closed due to wire theft

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the I-5 express lane off and on-ramp in downtown Seattle are closed due to wire theft.

Officials said there is a significant amount of wire theft on 9th Avenue and Pike Street.

The gates and signage for the ramp cannot operate without power.

WSDOT said the ramp will be closed until further notice and express lanes will operate as normal.

