I-5 closing overnight this weekend between Fife and Federal Way

Both directions of Interstate 5 will close overnight twice this weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says the closures - on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 - will allow crews to install 10 giant girders to form a new bridge.

All lanes of I-5 will close between Fife and Federal Way. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or make alternate plans.

DETAILS

Friday, Aug. 28 to Saturday, Aug. 29:

I-5 lane closures begin at 8 p.m. on Friday

All lanes of I-5 will close at 11 p.m. between 54th Avenue East in Fife and SR 18 in Federal Way

Lanes start to reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday

All lanes reopen by noon Saturday

Saturday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Aug. 30

I-5 lane closures begin at 8 p.m. Saturday

All lanes of I-5 will close at 11 p.m. between 54th Avenue East in Fife and SR 18 in Federal Way

Lanes start to reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday

All lanes reopen by noon Sunday

DETOURS

Travelers should expect significant delays during the closure and should consider delaying optional trips. There are two suggested detours. For those who must travel between Seattle and Olympia, the State Route 167/SR 512 detour has more capacity than SR 99. The SR 99 detour provides local access to downtown Tacoma and SR 16.

RAMP CLOSURES

Ramps to and from the work zone will be closed during nighttime and overnight hours Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28, as crews move equipment on and off I-5. Hours vary, but ramp closures start as early as 7 p.m. and reopen by 10 a.m. the following day.

The new 70th Avenue East Bridge in Fife is designed to improve freight mobility, reduce congestion and provide new bike and walking options. It is set to open in summer 2021.

The work is part of Puget Sound Gateway’s SR 167 Completion Project which will extend SR 167 from Puyallup to I-5 and I-5 to the Port of Tacoma.