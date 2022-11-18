I-5 closed near Olympia after suspect carjacks semi, crashes it

Both directions of I-5 are blocked in Thurston County after someone carjacked a semi-truck and rolled it Friday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 2:00 p.m., troopers announced over Twitter that southbound lanes were blocked at Marvin Rd., and northbound lanes were blocked at Martin Way in Olympia.

Authorities say the suspect is still inside the cab of the rolled-over semi truck, and is refusing to get out.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Cars that were stuck in traffic have been diverted from the area.

This is a developing story as troopers investigate the incident.