Video: Interstate 41 snowy pileup in Wisconsin caught on camera

A snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County was captured on camera by a motorist on Wednesday, April 21.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid I-41 from State Highway 60 to the north county line of State Highway 28 due to the series of multi-vehicle accidents spanning that entire stretch of interstate.

The entire stretch of Interstate was closed as first responders assess and triage three separate chain reaction accidents due to weather-related factors.

The three main areas of concern are in the area of County Highway D in the Town of Wayne and the areas of State Highway 144 and Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk.

Significant traffic delays will occur as emergency operations continue along that entire stretch.