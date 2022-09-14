I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work

article

Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.

WSDOT learned a culvert under I-405 failed, which caused a 15-foot sinkhole to open in the Newport Hills Park and Ride. Officials say this could lead to similar sinkholes around the highway.

The closures will last for four days, and at least one ramp will be open at all times.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSDOT)

From 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, the southbound off-ramp to 112th Ave will be closed. Southbound I-405 will be reduced to two lanes from Coal Creek Parkway and Exit 9.

From 11 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, all lanes of I-405 will be closed at Exit 9.

From 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday, the Exit 9 on-ramp to northbound I-405 will be closed.

With events happening in the Seattle area and Woodinville, WSDOT asks drivers to be patient and drive cautiously near work zones.