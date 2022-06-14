I-405 in downtown Bellevue to close this weekend as crews start construction on new Main Street Bridge

article

Drivers traveling through downtown Bellevue should expect heavy traffic and delays this weekend as crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation begin construction on a new bridge over Interstate 405.

Crews will start closing the Main Street Bridge across I-405 as early June 13. The bridge will be closed for potentially up to five months as crews build a new bridge over the highway.

Once the bridge is closed, crews will shut down I-405 between Northeast Fourth Street and Southeast Eighth Street for the weekend.

This is the first weekend closure, and it is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Friday, June 17 and end at 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.

"This highway closure is necessary for crews to safely demolish the existing Main Street Bridge," WSDOT officials said.

Detours will be in place during the weekend closure.

Southbound travelers can use the Northeast Fourth Street exit, travel south on 112th Avenue Northeast, and reenter the highway at Southeast Eighth Street.

Northbound travelers on I-405 can use the Southeast Eighth Street exit, travel north on 116th Avenue Northeast, and reenter the highway at Northeast Fourth Street.

I-405 detour during weekend closure. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Once the bridge closure is completed, the newly constructed bridge will partially open with one lane open to traffic in each direction for 60 days. Drivers will be able to use the bridge during these 60 days while crews finish construction of the bridge.

The work is part of the I-405, Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project, and there will be two separate closures as part of this specific work.



