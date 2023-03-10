Husband, wife, suspected stalker dead after Redmond home break-in

Three people are dead after a suspected stalker broke into a Redmond home, police said.

The shooting happened at a home on 166th Street Northeast and Northeast 89th Street before 2 a.m. Friday.

According to Redmond police, officers responded after a woman called 911 at a neighbor's home to report about a "stalking situation."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, who lived at the home, in the front yard and he had been fatally shot.

When officers entered the home, they found the man's wife and the suspected stalker dead.

The woman who called 911 was the wife's mother.

According to investigators, the wife and suspect had been friends but when things escalated, she got a no-contact order against him.

Police told FOX 13 the suspect broke into the home, the mother fought the suspect, escaped and ran over to the neighbor's house to call for help.

The investigation remains ongoing.