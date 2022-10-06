Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to report a case of domestic violence happening inside a home in the East Hill neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers were told that a man inside the home had made statements about killing his wife.

Officers on scene knocked on the door and tried making phone calls inside, but nobody answered. They called the person who made the initial 911 call, who then offered police alternative phone numbers to try, but still no answer. The KPD says at this point, it was difficult to confirm if a crime had even been committed.

While on scene, officers were diverted to an armed robbery in progress near the corner of E Valley Highway and S 180th St. The witness who called 911 reported seeing several armed suspects holding people at gunpoint. KPD officers considered this incident as being a higher priority situation, so they left the East Hill neighborhood to assist other officers.

According to the KPD, all officers responding to the robbery were able to stabilize the scene, and learned that the suspects had driven away. All the victims were safe.

While at the scene of the robbery, officers were dispatched back to the East Hill home after a family member of the victim called, offering a key to the house, so police could get inside.

The KPD says when police returned, they were able to make contact with the 52-year-old man inside the home using their PA system. After briefly negotiating with the suspect, he walked out and was arrested without incident.

When officers searched the home, they found the victim inside the bedroom. The 48-year-old Kent woman had been stabbed multiple times and appeared to be dead. Officers and medics on scene performed lifesaving measures, but she did not survive.

Authorities say a child who lives in the house was found safe and uninjured. The 52-year-old suspect, who is married to the victim, was arrested and booked for suspicion of murder.

KPD detectives are currently investigating what led up to the homicide.

This incident would be the 12th domestic violence homicide in King County this year.

This is a developing story.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

