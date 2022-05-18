Hundreds without power in Western Washington

Thousands of customers throughout Western Washington are without power Wednesday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., on Jefferson County, there are about 800 customers without power.

As of 7 a.m., Snohomish PUD reported more than 1,300 customers are affected in Snohomish County. Power has been restored for customers on Camano Island.

Puget Sound Energy reported that nearly 3,800 of its customers are without power as of 7 a.m.

The cause of the outages is unknown but there is a wind advisory for the area.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.