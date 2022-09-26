Hundreds of protestors in Bellevue demand justice for Mahsa Amini

Hundreds of people gathered in Bellevue on Sunday in support of a young woman who died nearly two weeks ago in Iranian police custody.

Two separate rallies and a march were held demanding justice for Mahsa Amini and calling for an investigation into her death.

The 22 year-old woman was accused of wearing her hijab loosely and breaking Iran's strict dress code.

She was taken away by Iran's morality police and died on September 16, 2022.

"We want the world to know Iranian women are standing up for freedom, standing up for choice," said Leila Asfari.

Asfari brought her husband and friends to the rally at Downtown Park in solidarity with Mahsa Amini.

"I can feel the amount of rage and sadness of videos coming out of Iran," said Asfari.

Iranians are taking to the streets in protests that have turned deadly. The death toll reportedly between 13 and 35 people but some estimate even more have died.

The Iranian government has restricted the internet in response to the unrest.

"My heart breaks thinking of the restrictions on their freedom and the injustice they face," said Jennifer Moslemi.

Moslemi and her Aunt Shirin were among the protestors that included women, children and men of all ages at Sunday's protests.

Moslemi says her family left Iran before the 1979 revolution and can no longer return to the country.

Though she has never been to Iran, she wants Iranians to know they are not alone.

"You're on the side of justice and we are going to do whatever we can to support you but know that the world is with you," said Moslemi.

Supporters at these rallies in Bellevue believe the protests erupting from Amini's death are different, noticing the younger generation are fighting hard.

"Men have been fighting side by side with women in Iran, joining their cause, joining this feminist women's revolution and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for everyone in Iran to hopefully make it happen," said Leila Asfari.