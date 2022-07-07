Hundreds march through Tacoma following the murder of a 14-year-old girl

Hundreds of people marched through the area where a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Tacoma on Thursday, in an effort to stop the violence in the city.

On Wednesday, Tacoma Police responded to the intersection of South 19th Street and MLK Jr. Way for a deadly shooting.

The family says 14-year-old Iyana Ussery was shot and killed during the incident.

"We need to change who we are. We need to change this world because now my friend is gone," said Iyana’s friend Dai’ja Sims, at the vigil.

City leaders including Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore, and the organization Tacoma Ceasefire, took part in the march.

The group made its way along South 19th Street to Stanley Playfield, where the march ended, and people spoke about the violence in Tacoma.

"When I got the call that she [Iyana] was gone, I didn’t know what to do with myself. You guys need to stop," said Iyana’s friend, Jamae Smith.

This is the 25th homicide in Tacoma this year.

On Thursday, police arrested two 17-year-olds in connection to the death of Iyana Ussery.

The Ussery family has created a GoFundMe to raise money for costs associated with the death of Iyana.