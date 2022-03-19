Hundreds march through Seattle streets in support of Ukraine

Hundreds of people gathered at Seattle City Hall to support Ukraine.

They shouted, "Glory to Ukraine," and opened yellow and blue umbrellas in unison, before marching to Seattle Center.

The crowd also chanted for a "no-fly zone" to be created over Ukraine in order to protect the people.

Many of those that attended the rally Saturday have family members who still live in Ukraine, and are concerned for their safety.

"Overall, it's very dangerous and stressful," said Marina Penner. She was born in Odessa and says her 14-year-old nephew still lives there, along with other family members. She says they've been relatively safe so far, but the future is uncertain.

"We are not too far from Mykolaiv, which is right now being attacked. But, they are holding their defenses," said Marina. "We hope they are not going to make it through the front line to Odessa."

She says that her relatives there are baking bread and rolls to give away, and doing what they can to support the fight against Russia.

"They are building barricades. They are cooking all day," said Marina. "I have pictures from my family. They are baking bread and taking them to the people that are in need."

Nina Penner, another family member, said, "It's been pretty hard. I hope the sanctions work."

"It's scary to think of what can happen next, you know. Going to some of the rallies and becoming more aware, there are a lot of Eastern European countries that have been affected by Putin," said Karina Morel-Ugalde.

Tetiana Novokhatska's family is also from Ukraine. "The amount of people suffering, it’s unbelievable for the age we are living in," Tetiana said. She brought her sons Michael and Artem to the rally.

"I'm here because I care for my family," Artem said.

"We are here to ask to help us close the sky. Actually, to help us protect ordinary people, just kids like my boys that could have been there right now," said Tetiana.

The crowd wrapped up the rally at Seattle Center with Ukrainian music, speeches and a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the war.

"I feel like we are fighting for the democracy and free spirit and humanitarian values of the whole world," said Tetiana.

