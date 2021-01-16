Hundreds get COVID-19 vaccine in Sequim after camping in cars overnight

In Sequim, hundreds of folks sat in their cars for hours while waiting for the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine from the Jamestown Family Health Clinic.

For the second time this week, the clinic offered COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Sequim community who are 70-years-old and older.

Community members could drive right up to a tent and get the vaccine while still in their car.

This is outside the current Tier A descriptions of who can receive the vaccine in Washington; however, the clinic is able to do this because they are run by the Jamestown S’Kallam tribe.

Saturday, people lined up well in advance to make sure they could get the vaccine.

"I came here last Thursday, and it was a disaster," said Mike Zuspan.

Thursday was the date of the first drive-up vaccination. Officials with the Jamestown S’Kallam tribe say it was so busy they had to turn 1500 people away.

Friday night, police allowed people to start parking their cars at 9 p.m. to wait for the vaccine. Zuspan says he was one of the people who got there right at nine.

"I was a little surprised that 70 and 80-year-olds would camp in the car," said Brent Simcosky.

Simcosky is the Director of Health Services with the Jamestown S’Kallam Tribe.

While the rest of the state is struggling to administer the vaccine, Simcosky says they are working to get the shot to the people who seemingly want it the most.

"What we’re saying is less talk and more action. Let’s get the vaccines out there," he said.

The demand was so high for Saturday’s drive-up vaccine event, Simcosky says they had to start turning cars away at 4 a.m. That’s five hours before they actually started distributing vaccines.

The clinic distributed 600 vaccines Saturday.

Simcosky suggests waiting a couple weeks before coming to the drive-up vaccination events. He predicts the surge will have slowed down by that point.

The next drive-up vaccine event is scheduled for Tuesday.

These mass vaccinations are only for folks who live in Sequim and who are 70-years-old and older.

For more information click here.