Hundreds gather for lighted vigil in honor of Rainier cheerleader killed in crash

A tight-knit community came together to honor the loss of Jessie Uch.

Uch, 17, was a senior and cheerleader at Rainier High School. Hundreds filled the gym Tuesday night sharing her fondest memories of her during a lighted vigil.

Jessie's father Sopheak Uch along with her mother and two older brothers sat in the front row as they heard students, staff and loved ones speak.

"She's like a magnet bringing in people, she is a ray of sunshine," Uch said.

Her father shared a few words with the community hoping his daughter's loss will be a lesson for everyone, life is fragile but he encourages everyone to live like Jessie, to it's fullest.

"She was so happy, she said I love you I'll be back, hours later she didn't come back," Uch said as he recalled the last conversation he had with his daughter.

She was in the car with her 18-year-old boyfriend when the Thurston County Sheriff's Office says he lost control of the car they were in and drove into oncoming traffic.

A 24-year-old woman crashed into Jessie's passenger side.

"It was too early for her to go," Uch said. "There's nothing I can do to bring her back."

The pain evident, still her family and friends remember the bright light she was.

"I'm going to miss her energy, her presence, her smile, her hugs and her I love you’s," Uch said.

Her cousin and best friend Sirrie Chhen, shared her favorite moments growing up with Jessie. Their favorite past time, dancing and crafting.

"We were always doing something together," Chhen said. "Always laughing, always joking around and she made my life so much better. I miss her and I love her."

The impact Jessie made, greatly felt. She had her whole life ahead of her. She had just received her passport, with the hopes of traveling, graduating and cheering at Easter Washington University where she planned on studying administration and fashion, according to her dad.

"So many plans she had everything lined up ready to go," Uch said.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and several other deputies attended the vigil.

"I don’t think Jessie is gone, her soul lives on through how we decide to live the rest of our lives in her name," Sanders said.

The teen leaves behind a legacy – lives she touched, memories her loved ones, now cling on to.

"Don't think about the fact that she's gone, think about the fact that she made a difference, especially made your lives happy that she spread smiles and happiness to everybody every day." Chhen said.

The support for the family continues to grow, they've raised over $20,000 to help lay Jessie to rest.

Funeral services are still pending.