Hundreds climb the stairs of Seattle's Columbia Center for cancer research

Hundreds of people climbed the 69 floors of the Columbia Center for a good cause Sunday morning.

The Big Climb event raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Two weeks ago, more than 2,000 firefighters took part in the Firefighter Climb. That event raised more than $2.1 million in that event.

The Big Climb is for the general public. The money being raised Sunday also goes to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"We're just avid gym-goers and we like to apply our fitness in a variety of ways and this one has a good cause," said Addie, a Big Climb participant.

More than 400 teams participated in this year's Big Climb. Some teams have as little as three people, some as large as 40 people.

The goal is to raise $1.5 million. In 2018, the Big Climb raised more than $3 million, which was record-breaking for the event.

"I do it because I have done it in the past," said Jason, a Big Climb participant. "It's had a little more purpose. I know a lot of people in circle, friends and family have been affected by leukemia and lymphoma. This year meant a little bit more for me."

To get to the top of Columbia Center, climbers make it up almost 70 flights of stairs, more than 1,300 steps and almost 800 feet of elevation.

In the Big Climb, you can casually climb or you can race for time. Event organizers told FOX 13 that last year's fastest climber got to the top in 7.5 minutes.