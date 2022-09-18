Human torso washes ashore at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim

Clallam County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female's torso.

Deputies and US Fish and Wildlife Rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meets the beach.

Deputies used a drone to comb several miles of the beach and did not find any other remains aside from the torso.

The remains were inspected by a coroner with the Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office and then delivered to a funeral home.

An autopsy is pending and foul play is not suspected at this time.

It's unclear if the remains are connected to the Whidbey Island floatplane crash. Only one of 10 passengers were recovered.