Human skull found while crews cleared mudslide debris in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
The Pierce County medical examiner will work to identify the remains and a cause of death

TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in Tacoma while crews were clearing debris from a mudslide.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, an employee with the City of Tacoma Environmental Services made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. on Friday while clearing debris near the intersection of Center Street and Sawyer Street.

After it was called in, detectives, crime scene technicians and the Pierce County medical examiner arrived at the scene. 

The medical examiner will work to determine the identity of the skull and how the person died.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available.  

