Human skull found while crews cleared mudslide debris in Tacoma

An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in Tacoma while crews were clearing debris from a mudslide.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, an employee with the City of Tacoma Environmental Services made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. on Friday while clearing debris near the intersection of Center Street and Sawyer Street.

After it was called in, detectives, crime scene technicians and the Pierce County medical examiner arrived at the scene.

The medical examiner will work to determine the identity of the skull and how the person died.

This is a developing story.

