Human remains found on timber property in Lewis County

article

Lewis County Sheriff's detectives are investigating after human remains were found on a timber property in Winlock.

Detectives say timber workers found the remains while working in an area near Raubuck Road on Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate. The coroner will investigate the cause of death and work to identify the person.

Anyone with any information pertaining to these remains should contact the Lewis

County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at (360)

740-1105