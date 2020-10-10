Human remains found in woods believed to be missing Monroe woman

article

Searchers in Snohomish believe they have found the remains of Kenna Harris, who's been missing from the area since March.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found Saturday during a planned search for Harris. Searchers say the area where the remains were found had not been covered during previous searches.

RELATED: Crime Stoppers, family of Kenna Harris offering $20,000 to help find vulnerable Monroe woman who vanished

Harris, 25, was last seen at a Subway restaurant in Snohomish on March 31 after taking a community transit bus.

She lived with her parents in Monroe and was considered vulnerable. Her family says she was a survivor of a high-speed rollover that left her with cognitive and memory issues, as well as spinal injuries.