Human remains found in connection to murder of Port Orchard man

Detectives have recovered human remains in connection to the murder of a Port Orchard man.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered and confirmed these remains and turned them over to the coroner’s office for identification.

19-year-old Kannon Stephens turned himself in Friday and 20-year-old Karlen Talent was arrested Thursday in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Tyrone Sero. According to investigators, Tyrone connected with Stephens on Snapchat, agreeing to sell him marijuana. They decided to meet outside of the Kitsap Community Resources building in Port Orchard earlier in the week. Surveillance cameras outside of the building captured their meeting.

Investigators said the surveillance video shows Tyrone getting into the front passenger seat of a silver car and was pulled to the back seat. Stephens, Talent, and a third suspect were in the car. Court documents said Tyrone was kidnapped and shot dead almost instantly after getting into the car.

Stephens told investigators they drove to some undeveloped property in Mason County near Matlock, where they burned Tyrone’s body for several hours. Stephens said he went back to the site the next day, put Tyrone’s remains into three bags, dropped two in a river and kept a third bag.

The next court hearings for Stephens and Talent are scheduled for Nov. 10.

Investigators are searching for the third suspect. The sheriff’s office expects the coroner to identify the remains in the coming days, and will provide an update then.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Joe Hedstrom at JHedstro@co.kitsap.wa.us or (360) 337-5615 or Detective Dave Meyer at DMeyer@co.kitsap.wa.us or (360) 337-5617. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit a tip by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or using the P3Tips app on their mobile devices.

