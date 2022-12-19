Jan. 6 committee set to give closing arguments, referrals

After 16 months, a thousand witnesses, and tens of thousands of documents, the Jan. 6 House investigatory panel says they have created the most comprehensive look at the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

The committee will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.

The committee's closing arguments wrap up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and will detail findings about the insurrection, which the committee has called an "attempted coup" that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.

How to watch Jan. 6 hearing

The meeting will include closing arguments, referral announcements, and a preview of the committee’s final published report.

It will begin Monday at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch live on LiveNOW from FOX.

Will charges be announced?

Not exactly.

The committee has been hinting that they will be announcing both criminal and civil referrals, but a referral isn’t an official charge. Think of it as a recommendation, of sorts, that the panel is giving the Justice Department to take over and explore further.

Federal prosecutors will then decide whether to bring charges.

What referrals are expected?

Referrals are expected to be announced against Trump and his allies, who, according to lawmakers, broke the law or committed ethical violations.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the referrals may include criminal, ethics violations, legal misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Lawmakers have suggested in particular that their recommended charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United State, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and insurrection.

The committee on Monday could also make ethics referrals against fellow lawmakers who ignored congressional subpoenas.

Lawmakers who did not comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee included House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California, as well as GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

The committee’s final report

Lawmakers have promised that Monday's session will include a preview of their final report, which is expected to be released Wednesday. The panel will vote on adopting the official record, effectively authorizing the release of the report to the public.

The eight-chapter report will include hundreds of pages of findings about the attack and Trump’s efforts to subvert democracy, drawing on what the committee learned through its interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses.

In the report will also be the committee’s ideas for how to strengthen and expand the guardrails that protected the Electoral College certification in 2021.

Additional evidence, including some of the massive trove of video footage and testimony the committee collected, is expected to be released publicly before the end of the year.

What happens next?

The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year, and the investigation will be in the hands of the federal government.

Once Republicans take the majority next year, they are not expected to renew the committee, instead launching a slew of investigations that will focus on the Biden administration and the president's family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.