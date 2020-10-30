How to track your ballot in Washington state

You've filled out your ballot, sealed it in secrecy, mailed it or dropped it in a ballot box - and maybe you've even taken a voting selfie or two. Congratulations! Now what?

If you're wondering whether your ballot has made it to its rightful destination, there's an easy way to get that answer if you voted in Washington state.

Here's what to do:

votewa.gov

Enter your first name, last name and date of birth.

After you enter your name and DOB, you should be brought to a screen telling you your name, address, county and voter status (active, inactive, etc.)

On the left side of the screen you'll see several options to click on. One of those is "ballot status." Click it.

From there, you'll be directed to a page with your name, the date your ballot was sent, the date your ballot was received, and your ballot status (accepted or rejected). As of Oct. 29, none of the 2.96 million ballots received in Washington have been rejected.

Don't forget: Ballots have to be postmarked by Nov. 3 if you're sending them through the mail, though voting officials suggest bringing it to a ballot drop box or dropping it off in person instead. You have to drop your ballot in a drop box or vote in person by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Make your vote count!