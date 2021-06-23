How to stay cool in Seattle this weekend as record temperatures hit

Starting Friday, western Washington will experience a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures in the mid-90s to triple digits in some areas.

For those without AC or those who may be living on the streets, the heat can be dangerous and unbearable.

RELATED: Coming June heat wave looks to shatter some all-time records

Some areas in the city of Seattle can offer relief during those record-hot days:

Libraries

Libraries offer air-conditioned public space and can be used as a place to cool off when outdoor temperatures are high. Libraries remain at a reduced 50% building capacity due to state health mandates until June 30. Masks are still required regardless of vaccination status, and physical distancing remains in place.

Check library hours online at SPL.org, or by calling the Ask Us line at 206-386-4636, before visiting.

Outdoor Pools

"Pop" Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd W, daily, 9 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m., visit here for public swim times

Colman Pool, 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW, daily, noon to 7 p.m., visit here for public swim times

Wading pools and spray pools:

Wading pools will open to the public on the schedule posted here and spray parks will open to the public on Saturday, June 26. Wading pools are open from noon to 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Lifeguarded beaches

(This starts Saturday, June 26, noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays):

Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. NE through September 5

Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E through September 5

Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5

Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5

West Green Lake, 7312 W Green Lake Dr. through September 5

Magnuson, park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE through August 28

Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd. through August 28

Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th S through August 28

You can find more information here.

"This upcoming week, we’re reopening many City facilities for individuals to stay cool, but many of our City’s indoor spaces remain closed or at reduced capacity due to state and local Public Health mandates," said Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan. "As a reminder, drink plenty of water, reduce strenuous outdoor activities, check on neighbors and those at risk for heat-related illness, and don’t leave any pets in the car."

Advertisement

Q13 FOX WEATHER RESOURCES:



DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky, Grace Lim and Scott Sistek