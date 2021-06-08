How to help your pets adjust when you go back to work

As more and more workplaces reopen and bring employees back into the office, people aren’t the only ones having a tough time adjusting.

Pets, who have been used to having their owners around constantly for months, are now having to readjust, too.

Some pets may turn toward destructive or anxious behaviors in response.

Classic signs of separation anxiety may include:

Excessive vocalization

Regression in housetraining

Destructive chewing, especially if it’s focused on exits

Refusal to eat

Hurting themselves in an attempt to get out of a crate

Here are some things you can do to help your pets adjust to the change:

Doggie daycare can help keep them stimulated and socialized.

If doggie daycare is out of the budget, leaving puzzle toys can help keep them stimulated at home.

Make sure your dog is getting a good walk before you go to work. Take different routes so each day is new, and allow them space to sniff and explore.

Establish a routine. It's better if you can start getting back to a pre-COVID routine if you know you are going back to work soon. Keep to the routine you establish.

Take about 15 minutes to practice and re-affirm commands when you get home so they stay trained and don't develop bad habits.

