Expand / Collapse search

How to help your pets adjust when you go back to work

By and Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Pets lose their owners to the workplace

As we go back to the office, people aren't the only ones having a hard time adjusting.

SEATTLE - As more and more workplaces reopen and bring employees back into the office, people aren’t the only ones having a tough time adjusting.

Pets, who have been used to having their owners around constantly for months, are now having to readjust, too. 

Some pets may turn toward destructive or anxious behaviors in response.

Classic signs of separation anxiety may include:

  • Excessive vocalization
  • Regression in housetraining
  • Destructive chewing, especially if it’s focused on exits
  • Refusal to eat
  • Hurting themselves in an attempt to get out of a crate

Here are some things you can do to help your pets adjust to the change: 

  • Doggie daycare can help keep them stimulated and socialized.
  • If doggie daycare is out of the budget, leaving puzzle toys can help keep them stimulated at home.
  • Make sure your dog is getting a good walk before you go to work. Take different routes so each day is new, and allow them space to sniff and explore.
  • Establish a routine. It's better if you can start getting back to a pre-COVID routine if you know you are going back to work soon. Keep to the routine you establish.
  • Take about 15 minutes to practice and re-affirm commands when you get home so they stay trained and don't develop bad habits.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
 