Find out if you have unclaimed money from Washington state

The Department of Revenue launched a new website aimed at making it easier for Washingtonians to find unclaimed funds.

The new site makes it easier for the public to search for and file claims.

Unclaimed property includes:

Bank accounts

Insurance proceeds

Stocks, bonds, and mutual funds

Safe deposit box contents

Utility and phone company deposits

Uncashed checks, such as payroll, insurance payments or traveler’s checks

Customer/patient credits

It does not include real estate, vehicles and most other physical property.

Currently, one in two Washingtonians have unclaimed property being held by the state, according to the Department of Revenue.

As of May 6, the department said it has returned more than $1.13 billion to Washingtonians.

You can find out if you have unclaimed property here.

