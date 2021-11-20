How long do Thanksgiving leftovers last? USDA says 3 to 4 days

Thanksgiving Day only lasts one day, but the holiday’s leftovers can stretch into the following week.

Even so, that leftover turkey won’t be safe to eat forever, even if it’s refrigerated. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), it probably won’t be safe to eat once you return to work the following Monday.

The USDA says cooked leftovers should be quickly stored in shallow containers and placed in a refrigerator or freezer for rapid cooling. Consumers should only eat refrigerated leftovers for three to four days.

After that, they recommend throwing it out.

"A general rule of thumb for refrigerator storage for cooked leftovers is 4 days; raw poultry and ground meats, 1 to 2 days," the USDA said.

Food refrigerated for too long risks growing spoilage bacteria. Its unlikely to make you violently ill, but say it might make you gag.

The other kind of bacteria found in refrigerated foods is pathogenic bacteria, which can grow rapidly between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This kind of bacteria also causes food poisoning.

Food left out at room temperature for more than two hours should also be thrown out. And if food is left out at a temperature higher than 90 degrees Fahrenheit, it should be discarded after one hour.

Placing cooked food in the freezer drastically extends its safe-consumption period. According to the Daily Meal, here’s how long common Thanksgiving leftovers should be stored:

Turkey

Fridge: Three to four days

Freezer: Four months in the freezer or six months if stored in gravy or broth

Ham

Fridge: Three to four days

Freezer: One to two months

Mashed potatoes

Fridge: Three to four days

Freezer: If there’s dairy in the potatoes then they’ll only last one to two months, but if they’re dairy-free then they can last anywhere from 10 months to a year.

Gravy

Fridge: Three to four days

Freezer: One to two months

Cranberry sauce

Fridge: If it’s alcohol-free, it can last up to a week in the fridge, but if there’s alcohol it can last up to two weeks.

Freezer: It’s not recommended to freeze cranberry sauce because it can get too watery.

Stuffing

Fridge: Three to four days

Freezer: Up to one month

Green bean casserole

Fridge: Three to five days

Freezer: Four to six months

Corn

Fridge: Three to four days

Freezer: One to two months

Macaroni and cheese

Fridge: Three to five days

Freezer: One to two months

Pie

Fridge: Any type of pie lasts about three to four days.

Freezer: Solid pies such as pecan or pumpkin last one to two months, but fluffy or custard-based pies should not be frozen.

Apple pies last two to three days in the pantry.

Dinner rolls

Fridge: One to two days if they’re hard, four to five days if they’re soft

Freezer: Any kind of dinner roll will last two to three months

Wine

Fridge: Full-bodied white wines last three to five days with a cork. Light wines and rose last five to seven days. Red wine is three to five days in a cool, dark place with a cork.

Freezer: Any wine lasts two to three months

Cornbread

Fridge: Up to one week

Freezer: Two to three months

If the bread is stored properly at room temperature in the pantry, it can last one to two days.

Sweet potato casserole

Fridge: Three to five days, but sprinkling it with lemon juice can make it last a little longer

Freezer: 10 to 12 months

