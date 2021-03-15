How Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' will impact Washingtonians

President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan called the "American Rescue Plan" in an effort to provide some aid to struggling families.

In addition to the $1,400 stimulus check going out to households right now, Washington state will roughly get $7 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

More than $4 billion of that will go right to the state, $1.5 billion goes to the counties, and just over a billion will go to cities, towns and other governments.

King County Public Health plans to use some of the money from the Rescue Plan to create more pop-up vaccination sites and mobile units and to bring the vaccines to the community.

The county plans to have a breakdown of how it will use the money from the Rescue Plan later this week.

Biden also announced with this initiative that he hopes to have everyone vaccinated by May.

