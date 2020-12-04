House to take historic vote on decriminalizing marijuana at federal level

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a piece of historic legislation that would federally decriminalize marijuana, provide various forms of relief to nonviolent federal marijuana convictions, and reinvest in communities hit hardest by the war on drugs.

On Friday, the House will vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or the MORE Act.

Its passage would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level but would not directly alter the status of cannabis under state law. It would provide reinvestment in certain communities negatively impacted by the war on drugs, funded by a 5% tax on cannabis products.

It would enable Small Business Administration funding for eligible cannabis-related businesses, and it would also mandate a process to expunge convictions and conduct sentencing review hearings related to federal cannabis offenses.

The federal cannabis reform bill is the first of its kind in either chamber of Congress.

At the federal level, cannabis is still a Schedule I drug — along with other substances like Heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

Americans are increasingly embracing marijuana across party lines. A Gallup Poll released last month indicated that 68% are in favor of legalizing marijuana — double the approval rate in 2003.

In November, voters approved a series of cannabis ballot measures in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota and Mississippi. Marijuana will now be legalized for adult use in 15 states and medical use in 36 states.

“One of the biggest winners of the 2020 election was cannabis reform,” said U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-OR, and Barbara Lee, D-Calif., co-sponsors of the MORE Act and chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

“Americans in five very different states voted overwhelmingly to liberalize their cannabis policies, and it is clearer than ever that the American people are demanding a change to outdated cannabis laws,” they added.

Lee and Blumenauer wrote a join letter to Congress last month, highlighting the "critical issue of racial justice, and the failed war on drugs that has devastated communities of color, especially Black and Brown communities."

“We can no longer ignore our duty to repair the damage that this harmful form of systemic racism has done,” they wrote.

The House Judiciary Committee passed the MORE Act 24 to 10 in 2019. Supporters expect the legislation to pass in the Democratic-controlled House, but the Senate wasn’t expected to take up the bill soon. Still, many advocates say passage in the House would send a symbolic message.

“The passage of the MORE Act is a critical first step in ending marijuana prohibition and empowering our nation’s health experts to advance an evidence-based, public health-focused approach to American drug policy,” the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to drug policy and criminal justice reform, said in a statement.

