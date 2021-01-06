Congress forced to halt session certifying Biden's win as Trump protesters swarm US Capitol

Congress deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory were forced to a halt Wednesday after violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, marching through the building with at least one person shot.

Senators were being evacuated, while some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices. The top Democrats in Congress demanded that Trump order his supporters to leave the Capitol following the chaotic protest aimed at blocking a peaceful transfer of power.

"We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protesters leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.

Demonstrators fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building, not long after a huge rally near the White House during which Trump egged them on to march to Capitol Hill. He later tweeted for "everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!"

The House and Senate had convened for a joint session to confirm Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory but protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were being evacuated.

"This is un-American what is going on, and this has to stop," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told FOX News' Bill Hemmer on the phone as reports emerged of an armed standoff at the door of the U.S. House chamber.

McCarthy said he heard on a Capitol Police radio that shots have been fired.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol as smoke fills the corridor on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Though fellow Republicans were behind the challenge to overturn Biden’s victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to lower tensions prior to the recess and issued a strong rebuke of the effort. McConnell said overruling voters, courts and state certifications "would damage our republic forever."

"Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election, nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence," McConnell said.

"If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again. Every four years it would be a scramble for power at any cost," McConnell added.

But other Republicans, including House GOP leaders among Trump's allies were acting out the pleas of supporters at his huge Wednesday rally up Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House to "fight for Trump."

"We have to fix this," said Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the GOP whip.

The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the November results. Biden is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Still, Trump vowed to he would "never concede" and urged the massive crowd to march to the Capitol where hundreds had already gathered under tight security.

"We will never give up," Trump told his noontime rally.

Vice President Mike Pence was closely watched as he stepped onto the dais to preside over the joint session in the House chamber.

Pence has a largely ceremonial role, opening the sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and reading the results aloud. But he was under growing pressure from Trump to overturn the will of the voters and tip the results in the president’s favor, despite having no legal power to affect the outcome.

"Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

But in a blow to Trump, Pence said just before the session that "the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and even his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

Arizona was the first of several states facing objections from the Republicans as Congress took an alphabetical reading of the election results.

Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes, and eight lawsuits challenging the results have failed. The state’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge.

The joint session of Congress, required by law, convened before a watchful, restless nation — months after the election, two weeks before the inauguration’s traditional peaceful transfer of power and against the backdrop of a surging COVID-19 pandemic.

At least a dozen Senate Republicans and more than 100 House Republicans were prepared to challenge the outcome of the ballots. There are about six states that the Republicans concerned about the elections want to challenge, which could also include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

This story was reported from Atlanta and Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.