House prepares for clash over $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a key piece of President Joe Biden’s agenda on Thursday, but Democratic infighting may doom the bill altogether.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she wants to see the chamber pass Biden’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill Thursday, though she suggested the vote might face delays. The bill would provide $550 billion in new spending for roads, bridges, broadband and other priorities.

Last month, the Senate passed the bill with 19 Republicans supporting the measure. But Senate Democrats have had an easier time getting their Republican colleagues to support the infrastructure bill than they have getting the support of House Democrats — specifically, the Progressive Caucus.

House progressives have threatened to derail the infrastructure measure if the Senate doesn’t pass a massive $3.5 trillion spending bill with social and environmental initiatives. The House passed the spending bill last month.

Without question, the party hopes to see both bills passed. But the $3.5 trillion price tag has not garnered the support of moderate Democrats in the Senate.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have stated they can't support a package that expensive, even if Democrats succeed in covering the cost with tax increases and other revenue. Progressives want Democratic leaders to stand by earlier statements that both bills would move through Congress together.

"Here’s the thing: My goodness, you have the infrastructure bill, you have this (spending) bill we’ve got right now, we have a reconciliation bill. I’m willing to sit down and work through that 1.5 to get our priorities and they can come back and do later — and they can run on the rest of it later. I think there’s a many ways to get to where they want to. Just not everything at one time," Manchin told reporters.





Pelosi began the debate this week on the infrastructure bill. She spoke to reporters earlier Thursday, expressing optimism that a deal would get done.



She indicated she had personally spoken to Manchin — whom she called a friend and fellow Catholic with shared values — and appeared determined to seal a deal between the centrist senators and Biden that seemed less likely just a day ago.



"We are proceeding in a very positive way to bring up the bill... to do so in a way that can win," Pelosi said.

The Democratic infighting contributed to a near-partial government shutdown. Republicans blamed the need to raise the debt limit on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill.

In actuality, the debt limit needs to be raised to pay for past spending, not future projects. Even so, the Democrats tried to tie funding the budget into the spending bill, which GOP senators blocked earlier this week.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.