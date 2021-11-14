House fire narrowly avoided thanks to Lacey Fire Dept., caused by single candle

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:33 PM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:40 AM PST until WED 5:55 PM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:13 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:32 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:04 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:42 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:14 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:13 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:28 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:28 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:21 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:26 AM PST, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:11 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Clallam County, Jefferson County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, San Juan County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast

House fire narrowly avoided thanks to Lacey Fire Dept., caused by single candle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lacey
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Credit: Lacey Fire Department

LACEY, Wash. - A fire started by a candle was contained to a single bedroom, thanks to quick work by the Lacey Fire Department.

Fire officials say, other than the lit candle, everything else went off without a hitch: smoke detector woke up the family, who got out safely, and crews were able to put out the flames and keep the house from being damaged.

The fire was started by an unattended candle with little space. Flames spread to a nearby bookshelf and other objects in the bedroom.

Fire officials warn that lit candles should never be left unattended and need space.

