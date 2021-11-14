House fire narrowly avoided thanks to Lacey Fire Dept., caused by single candle

article

A fire started by a candle was contained to a single bedroom, thanks to quick work by the Lacey Fire Department.

Fire officials say, other than the lit candle, everything else went off without a hitch: smoke detector woke up the family, who got out safely, and crews were able to put out the flames and keep the house from being damaged.

The fire was started by an unattended candle with little space. Flames spread to a nearby bookshelf and other objects in the bedroom.

Fire officials warn that lit candles should never be left unattended and need space.

