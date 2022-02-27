House explosion in Minnesota kills 20-year-old dogsitter

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
24
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM PST until WED 8:48 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clark County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

House explosion in Minnesota kills 20-year-old dogsitter

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:18PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

House explosion in Le Sueur Co. kills 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old woman died late Saturday in rural Le Sueur County when the home where she was house-sitting exploded and then collapsed in a fire, authorities said.

LE SUEUR COUNTY (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old woman died late Saturday in rural Le Sueur County when the home where she was house-sitting exploded and then collapsed in a fire, authorities said.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at 11:30 p.m. on 211th Avenue in Le Center, which is in Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center, according to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. Crews arrived to find that the home had collapsed from the explosion and was still burning, the release said. 

house-explosion-1.jpg

The house explosion happened in a rural part of Le Sueur County.

Firefighters began putting out the flames and learned that the owner of the home and his family were traveling, but a 20-year-old woman had been staying at the residence, house-sitting and taking care of the dogs, the release said. 

Firefighters found the body of a woman in the basement. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsy and confirm her identity. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

house-explosion-3.jpg

Debris left in the yard after the house explosion near Le Center, Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.