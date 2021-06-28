Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM PDT, King County, Pierce County, Thurston County

Hotel prices surge as Washingtonians search for air conditioning to escape record-setting heat

By Bhavisha Patel and Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Hotel prices surge as record-setting heat hits Western Washington

SEATTLE - Thousands of hotel rooms in the Pacific Northwest are sold out as people search for ways to cool down during this historic heat wave.

Sunday night, booking websites listed 2-star hotels in SeaTac for around $1,000.

RELATED: Seattle's hottest day on record; triple-digit heat 3 days in a row breaks another record

That’s even higher than 5-star hotels like the Four Seasons in downtown Seattle.

But it wasn’t just Seattle.

Hotel rooms in Kent that typically cost around $80 were going for nearly $450 by Monday morning.

RELATED: Hotter than Houston's ever been? The mind-boggling numbers of Seattle's historic heat wave

People looking to escape the heat by heading to the coast were also facing higher prices.

By Monday morning, a check of major booking sites like Expedia, Priceline, Hotwire, Travelocity, and Orbitz showed every single hotel from Bellingham to Olympia had sold out.

Many people are now urging Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office to look into why some hotel rooms were going for more than $1,000.

RELATED: What makes this heat wave so unusual?

Q13 News has reached out to Ferguson’s office for comment. We have not yet heard back.

