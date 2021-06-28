Hotel prices surge as Washingtonians search for air conditioning to escape record-setting heat

Thousands of hotel rooms in the Pacific Northwest are sold out as people search for ways to cool down during this historic heat wave.

Sunday night, booking websites listed 2-star hotels in SeaTac for around $1,000.

That’s even higher than 5-star hotels like the Four Seasons in downtown Seattle.

But it wasn’t just Seattle.

Hotel rooms in Kent that typically cost around $80 were going for nearly $450 by Monday morning.

People looking to escape the heat by heading to the coast were also facing higher prices.

By Monday morning, a check of major booking sites like Expedia, Priceline, Hotwire, Travelocity, and Orbitz showed every single hotel from Bellingham to Olympia had sold out.

Many people are now urging Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office to look into why some hotel rooms were going for more than $1,000.

Q13 News has reached out to Ferguson’s office for comment. We have not yet heard back.

