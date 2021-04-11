Hotel evacuated after barricaded man fired shots through door, Honolulu police say

A Hawaiian resort went on lockdown on Saturday after gunshots rang out around 6 p.m.

Police said an armed man barricaded himself in his fourth-floor room in the Kahala Hotel and fired multiple shots through the door.

Security stood outside his door when the gunfire began, but that officer was not hurt, nor was any civilian.

Many bystanders slept in the lobby until evacuations began more than seven hours into the standoff. Roughly 100 people were transported to Waialae Country Club, where shuttles were waiting to take them home.

Negotiators worked through the night trying to bring the incident to a close.

"At this point, we’re just waiting for the suspect to give up," Capt. Brian Lynch told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

