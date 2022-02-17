Hostess announces caffeinated doughnuts

article

Now you can either drink your caffeine or eat it .

For many Americans, grabbing a cup of coffee is an integral part of their morning. While this might be one of the most popular ways for people to get their first jolt of caffeine, one company is hoping to add another breakfast treat to the morning routine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fortunately, this snack is likely already a part of many people’s mornings.

Hostess announced the latest addition to its donettes line: caffeinated doughnuts.

In a press release, the company announced that each Boost Jumbo Donette contains almost as much caffeine as a cup of coffee (50-70 milligrams). Each doughnut is three times larger than a regular-sized donette.

The caffeinated doughnuts will come in two coffee-inspired flavors: chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato.

Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC, said, "For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day."

These donettes may be coming at the perfect time, as disposable coffee cups have become the latest shortage to hit the country.

Fox Business previously reported that due to shipping delays, many restaurants and suppliers across the country are running out of disposable cups. Adding to the issue is the fact that many American paper mills are struggling with a worker shortage, forcing them to reduce output.

Advertisement

LINK: Get more on this story from FOXbusiness.com