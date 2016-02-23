Hospital to pay $1 million to family of Eric Garner

NEW YORK (AP) — Court records obtained by The Associated Press show that a New York City hospital has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Eric Garner, a black man who died after being placed in a chokehold by a white police officer.



Richmond University Medical Center dispatched the paramedics to the scene of the botched arrest.



The settlement was confidential, but the amount of the payment was disclosed in court documents filed in Surrogate's Court on Staten Island.



Garner repeatedly told officers he couldn't breathe as he was being subdued.



The emergency technicians who responded were suspended without pay but have since been reinstated.



The hospital had no comment on the settlement.



The agreement wasn't part of a $5.9 million settlement announced by the city in July over Garner's death.