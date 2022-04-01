Former US soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DUI, child abuse, TMZ reports

article

Soccer legend Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in North Carolina for allegedly driving while intoxicated and resisting arrests, and police say Solo’s two children were in the car at the time of her arrest, TMZ reported Friday.

Rich Nichols, Solo's legal counsel provided a statement to TMZ saying "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the Winston-Salem, North Carolina Police Department for more information Friday, but calls have not been returned at this time.

Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner, was taken into custody by authorities in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

US women football team's goalkeeper Hope Solo blocks the ball during a training session in Chengdu, China's southwestern province of Sichuan. (LIU JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, officials told them that the 40-year-old was booked for impaired driving (DUI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

The former soccer star has faced issues with the law before. In 2014, Solo tried to avoid a trial on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after an incident at her sister's home, when the was accused of being intoxicated and assaulting her sister and 17-year-old nephew. Solo said she was a victim in the altercation. In 2016, an appeals court in Washington state rejected Solo's request to avoid trial. But the charges were dropped in 2018 after a lengthy appeals process, according to FOX11 Los Angeles and FOX Business.

The United States' Hope Solo wearing a special pink Breast Cancer Awareness top during pregame warmups on Saturday, May 12th, 2007. (Photo by Andy. Mead/WireImage/Getty Images)

This is a developing story that will be updated.

FOX11 Los Angeles contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.