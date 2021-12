The Noah Center in Stanwood, the state's first no-kill shelter, works every day to save the lives of adoptable dogs and cats.

Reporter Matt Lorch and photojournalist Erika Wutherich take you behind the scenes. Watch the relentless dedication and commitment from staffers and volunteers, giving at-risk pets that may otherwise be euthanized, a chance to find a loving home.

You can donate to The Noah Center here.