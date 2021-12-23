Hope for the Holidays: Seattle Children's Guild

For the last 114 years, volunteers have been answering the call for local children facing medical challenges.

More than 300 guilds at Seattle Children's with over 4,000 members make up the largest volunteer organization of any hospital across the country.

Reporter Matt Lorch and photojournalist Michael Driver introduce you to the leaders and members of some of those guilds, delivering positive outcomes for families.

If you would like to support uncompensated care, hospital programs, and research at Seattle Children's, go to: give.seattlechildrens.org