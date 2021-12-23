Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
10
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from SAT 3:13 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades

Hope for the Holidays: Seattle Children's Guild

By Matt Lorch
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 13 Seattle

Hope for the Holidays: Seattle Children's Guild part I

For the last 114 years, volunteers have been answering the call for local children facing medical challenges.

SEATTLE - For the last 114 years, volunteers have been answering the call for local children facing medical challenges. 

More than 300 guilds at Seattle Children's with over 4,000 members make up the largest volunteer organization of any hospital across the country.

Hope for the Holidays: Seattle Children's Guild

More than 300 guilds at Seattle Children's with over 4,000 members make up the largest volunteer organization of any hospital across the country.

Reporter Matt Lorch and photojournalist Michael Driver introduce you to the leaders and members of some of those guilds, delivering positive outcomes for families. 

If you would like to support uncompensated care, hospital programs, and research at Seattle Children's, go to: give.seattlechildrens.org

Hope for the Holidays: Seattle Children's Guild part III

More than 300 guilds at Seattle Children's with over 4,000 members make up the largest volunteer organization of any hospital across the country.