Hope for the Holidays: Mary's Place

By Matt Lorch
Published 
Hope for the Holidays: Mary's Place Part I

Mary's Place is a nonprofit offering safe and inclusive shelter and services for local women, children, and families on their journey out of homelessness.

SEATTLE - Mary's Place is a nonprofit offering safe and inclusive shelter and services for local women, children, and families on their journey out of homelessness. 

Reporter Matt Lorch and photojournalist Michael Driver take you inside the operation, from the first phone call to helping families get back into stable housing.

Hope for the Holidays: Mary's Place Part II

Mary's Place is a nonprofit offering safe and inclusive shelter and services for local women, children, and families on their journey out of homelessness.

75% of the families supported by Mary's Place end up in stable housing-- that's almost 600 families last year alone. 

This work can not be done without the loving care of key partners, including a surprise holiday appearance from a music superstar!

To donate, go to: NoChildSleepsOutside.org

Hope for the Holidays: Mary's Place part III

Mary's Place is a nonprofit offering safe and inclusive shelter and services for local women, children, and families on their journey out of homelessness.