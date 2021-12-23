Hope for the Holidays: Mary's Place

Mary's Place is a nonprofit offering safe and inclusive shelter and services for local women, children, and families on their journey out of homelessness.

Reporter Matt Lorch and photojournalist Michael Driver take you inside the operation, from the first phone call to helping families get back into stable housing.

75% of the families supported by Mary's Place end up in stable housing-- that's almost 600 families last year alone.

This work can not be done without the loving care of key partners, including a surprise holiday appearance from a music superstar!

To donate, go to: NoChildSleepsOutside.org