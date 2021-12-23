Expand / Collapse search
Hope for the Holidays: Bridge of Promise

By Matt Lorch
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 13 Seattle

Hope for the Holidays: Bridge of Promise Part I

Bridge of Promise is a nonprofit organization in King County enriching the lives of adults with developmental disabilities.

KING COUNTY - Bridge of Promise is a nonprofit organization in King County enriching the lives of adults with developmental disabilities. 

Reporter Matt Lorch and photojournalist Steve Fedoriska take you inside the community-based day program for adults ages 21 and older who have transitioned out of the public school system. 

Hope for the Holidays: Bridge of Promise Part II

They like to say, "When the school bus stops coming, the engagement, learning, and social acceptance continue through Bridge of Promise."

They like to say, "When the school bus stops coming, the engagement, learning, and social acceptance continue through Bridge of Promise."

Head over to the Bridge of Promise's website to donate. 

Hope for the Holidays: Bridge of Promise Part III

They like to say, "When the school bus stops coming, the engagement, learning, and social acceptance continue through Bridge of Promise."