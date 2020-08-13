Homicide suspect, K9 critically injured in Tacoma police shooting

Detectives from multiple agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma.

Lt. Chris Lawler with Lakewood Police, the agency handling the investigation, said Tacoma police officers spotted a homicide suspect driving a vehicle about 1:20 a.m.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled. The vehicle police were chasing crashed after a short pursuit, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect and police shot at each other while a K9 was chasing the suspect in the 3600 block of South M Street.

Both the suspect and the dog were shot and critically injured. The K9 handler sustained minor injuries.

Police have not released any additional information. The shooting is being investigated by the Lakewood Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.