Deadly shooting investigation underway near Auburn

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle
article

AUBURN, Wash. - King County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a home near Auburn

After 3 a.m., the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting a fight and shooting at a home near 34th Place South and Military Road South. 

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the front door open. 

Deputies then found a man's body. He appeared to have been shot, according to investigators. 

Deputies do not have a suspect in custody. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The King County Sheriff's Office said they had previously responded to the location regarding a homicide investigation on the property. 

On Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on the property. When they arrived at the scene, they found human remains. Investigators believe that the victim was killed at the scene and then the trailer was set on fire to destroy any evidence. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.