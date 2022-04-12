Homicide investigation underway in South Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning after a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in South Tacoma.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street at about 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive woman.

Life-saving measures were performed on the woman until medics arrived. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are at the scene and this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

