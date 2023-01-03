Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Seattle apartment; suspect in custody

Seattle police are investigating a homicide in the South Lake Union neighborhood Monday night.

At about 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman dead in an apartment near Harrison Street and Minor Avenue North.

When officers arrived to the location, they went inside the building and entered the apartment. They found the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Investigators said the woman died of homicidal means, and the relationship between the suspect and victim is not known.

The investigation remains ongoing.