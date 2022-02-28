Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 AM PST until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
11
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Mason County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 AM PST until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:26 AM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in car in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in car

A homicide investigation is underway after Tacoma police found a woman dead in a car.

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a car in Tacoma on Monday morning. 

At about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the 4900 block of South Burlington Way. 

New Tacoma Police Chief addresses rise in crime, changes needed in the city
article

New Tacoma Police Chief addresses rise in crime, changes needed in the city

FOX 13 News spoke with new Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore about his plans to address the issues the city is facing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said detectives and crime scene technicians are at the scene. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram