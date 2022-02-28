Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in car in Tacoma

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a car in Tacoma on Monday morning.

At about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the 4900 block of South Burlington Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives and crime scene technicians are at the scene.

